BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0447

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and $269,498.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009833 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,456,363 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.