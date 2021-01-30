BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0451 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $286,241.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009548 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,455,217 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

