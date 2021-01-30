BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.62. The company had a trading volume of 341,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,995. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

