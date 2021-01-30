BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 143.8% in January

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the December 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,994,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,399,000 after purchasing an additional 254,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,489,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 462,029 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 618,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 481,988 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 555,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 267,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,428. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.