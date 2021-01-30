BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $400.33

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.33 and traded as low as $368.16. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) shares last traded at $371.00, with a volume of 55,946 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 345.87. The firm has a market cap of £145.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34.

Get BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.