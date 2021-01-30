BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.78

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as high as $12.91. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 8,294 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

