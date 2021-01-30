BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MCA opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

