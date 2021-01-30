BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.23

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.68. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 13,126 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.