BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.23

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.68. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 13,126 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 48.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.