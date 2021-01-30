Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,800 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the December 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NYSE:BCX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 615,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,635. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
