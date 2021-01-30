Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,800 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the December 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:BCX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 615,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,635. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 183.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 466,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,074,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,997,000 after buying an additional 197,950 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 720,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 107,825 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 63,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 38,601 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

