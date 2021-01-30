BLAST (BLAST) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $49,132.09 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007213 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002985 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006793 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,294,209 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars.

