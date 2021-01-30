BLink (BLINK) Market Cap Tops $1.64 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. BLink has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $39,035.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BLink has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00068211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.83 or 0.00919280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00056412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.65 or 0.04559495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019097 BTC.

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

BLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

