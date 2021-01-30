Blockburn Market Capitalization Hits $25,162.48 (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Blockburn has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. Blockburn has a total market capitalization of $25,162.48 and approximately $36.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockburn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockburn alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00894590 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000934 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00015991 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037668 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000201 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blockburn Profile