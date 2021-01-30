Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00070169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.65 or 0.00911281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00056063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.47 or 0.04565852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018653 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

