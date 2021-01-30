Blockmason Credit Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $972,895.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $972,895.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.37 or 0.00861045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.20 or 0.04377122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

