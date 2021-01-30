Blocknet Achieves Market Cap of $11.36 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00004390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $11.36 million and $20,637.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019199 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009569 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003810 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002867 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000125 BTC.
Blocknet Profile
Blocknet Coin Trading
Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.
