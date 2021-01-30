Blockpass 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,277.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $263,933.44 and $9,277.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 79.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Token Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

