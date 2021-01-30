Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0009

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $156,452.18 and approximately $1,790.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00850306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.33 or 0.04224115 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018250 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars.

