Blockpass Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,790.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $156,452.18 and approximately $1,790.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00850306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.33 or 0.04224115 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

