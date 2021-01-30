Blockport (BPT) Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00068759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00912625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.54 or 0.04485542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019045 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport (CRYPTO:BPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

