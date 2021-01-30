BlockStamp Trading Down 23% This Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 23% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $24.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007219 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007249 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,217,699 coins and its circulating supply is 26,674,733 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

