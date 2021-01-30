Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading 23.9% Higher This Week

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $7.68 million and $271,622.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00898541 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00051321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.50 or 0.04638557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018495 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,020,230 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.