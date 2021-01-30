Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $189,363.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00008842 BTC on major exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $112.86 million and $189,363.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00130585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00034751 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

