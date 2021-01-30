Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Blow & Drive Interlock shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

About Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates an eSports platform in Malaysia. The company provides www.Matchroom.net., an integrated e-sports tournament site that allows tournament organizers, brands, players, and game developers to organize e-sports tournaments on platform utilizing platform tools, such as user registrations, payments, communications, lives tream link ups, wallet system, and other community features.

