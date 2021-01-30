Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 1,313 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.14.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average is $267.31. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

