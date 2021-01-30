Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 758 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,539,000 after purchasing an additional 333,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.