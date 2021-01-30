Blue Star Capital plc (BLU.L) (LON:BLU) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Blue Star Capital plc (BLU.L) (LON:BLU) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.16. Blue Star Capital plc (BLU.L) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 62,780,887 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £7.79 million and a PE ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.16.

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and esports, payments and technology with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

