Blue Whale EXchange Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $1.27 million and $178,400.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00067489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.91 or 0.00872160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.44 or 0.04278540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,940,173 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

