BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Down 51.3% in January

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 178,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $334.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.19. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. The business had revenue of $871.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.08 million. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

