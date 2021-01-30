Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.83.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.27%.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
