Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

