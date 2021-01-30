Blur Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Blur has a market capitalization of $118,270.89 and approximately $29,105.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00131433 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00064898 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.68 or 0.91611136 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,777,633 coins and its circulating supply is 6,417,633 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

