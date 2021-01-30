BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
LEO opened at $8.56 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
