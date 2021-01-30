BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

LEO opened at $8.56 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

