Bob’s Repair Hits Market Cap of $296,973.66 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $296,973.66 and approximately $7,029.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

BOB is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

