BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BOC Hong Kong in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. 3,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.94. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

