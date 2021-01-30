Bolivarcoin Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $129,991.97 and $16.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 15,240,519 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

