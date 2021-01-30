BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. BOMB has a market cap of $666,527.44 and $137,965.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,001.18 or 1.00347153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,392 coins and its circulating supply is 912,604 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

