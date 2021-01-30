Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.92. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 170,675 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

