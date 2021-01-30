BonFi Market Cap Hits $693,136.11 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BonFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. BonFi has a market capitalization of $693,136.11 and $340,397.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036030 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

Buying and Selling BonFi

BonFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

