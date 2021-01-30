BoringDAO Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $437.96 or 0.01277075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00129910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00261674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00065244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064697 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,191.92 or 0.90955129 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,672 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.