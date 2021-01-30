Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Shares Down 0.5%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

