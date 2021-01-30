BOScoin (BOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $235.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BOScoin has a market cap of $642,551.86 and $235.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.