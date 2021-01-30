Bottos Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $96,244.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.00917921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.88 or 0.04506345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018855 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

