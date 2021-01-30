botXcoin Hits One Day Volume of $89,360.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, botXcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. botXcoin has a total market cap of $378.70 million and $89,360.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00911436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.60 or 0.04564566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019262 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

botXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

