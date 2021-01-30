Bounty0x Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $569,606.84 and $11,434.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00070169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.65 or 0.00911281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00056063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.47 or 0.04565852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018653 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

