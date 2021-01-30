Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 439,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after buying an additional 48,690 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 24,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

