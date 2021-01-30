BOX Token Trading 698.3% Higher Over Last Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. BOX Token has a total market cap of $996,120.60 and approximately $430.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOX Token has traded up 698.3% against the dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00483594 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

