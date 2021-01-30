Boxhill Technologies (LON:BOX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Boxhill Technologies PLC (LON:BOX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Boxhill Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 510,219 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06.

Boxhill Technologies Company Profile (LON:BOX)

Boxhill Technologies Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery administration and payment processing products and services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxhill Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxhill Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.