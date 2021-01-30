Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Holdings Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 6,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NYSE:BYD opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,669 shares of company stock worth $6,559,774 over the last three months. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

