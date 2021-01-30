BQT Trading Up 3.9% This Week (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BQT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BQT has a total market capitalization of $797,887.15 and approximately $1,414.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00912125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00052872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.14 or 0.04761501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018511 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028197 BTC.

BQT Coin Profile

BQTX is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

