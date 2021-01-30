Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 2,036 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $571,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 331,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,550,000 after buying an additional 98,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. 664,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

