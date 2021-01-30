Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,415. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

